Evacuation orders issued by by the Okanagan Indian Band

With files from OKIB website:

Pursuant to the State of Local Emergency Band Council Resolution passed by OKIB Council, an Evacuation Order has been issued by the Okanagan Indian Band Emergency Operations Centre due to immediate danger to life safety caused by White Rock Lake Wildfire. Addresses previously ordered to evacuate continue to be on Evacuation Order. The Evacuation Order area is now being expanded as per schedules 1 and 2.

Members of the local RCMP, Search and Rescue and other applicable agencies will be expediting this action.

The Evacuation Order is being expanded into the following areas (schedules 1 and 2):

Some addresses may not be reflected in the list below if they are newer than 2017. Please refer to the attached map for the full boundaries of the Evacuation Order area.

Evacuees can register at the Schubert Centre - 3505-30th Avenue Vernon