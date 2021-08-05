Evacuation Orders Issued by Okanagan Indian Band

Pursuant to the State of Local Emergency Band Council Resolution passed by OKIB Council, an Evacuation Order has been issued by the Okanagan Indian Band Emergency Operations Centre due to immediate danger to life safety caused by White Rock Lake Wildfire. Addresses previously ordered to evacuate continue to be on Evacuation Order.

Members of the local RCMP, Search and Rescue and other applicable agencies will be expediting this action.

The Evacuation Order is being expanded into the following areas: Westside Rd. and Louis Estates (northern boundary) to 11501 Komasket Rd. (southern boundary).

Streets included in the Evacuation Order area:

Newport Rd.

Sqarielks Rd

Tantalux Rd.

Tantalux Rd. N

Louie’s Ln.

Jenny’s Dr.

The Bunny Path

Cameron Dr.

Laverman Dr.

Brewer Trail

McMilan Dr.

Goodwater Dr.

Logan’s Landing

Skookum Mine Rd.

Mary’s Emerald Bay

Able Cove Rd.

Westside Rd. (11505-12127)

11501 Komasket Rd.

Fred Road