Evacuation orders issued for Gillanders Creek and Crater Creek wildfires


rdos

Pursuant to Section 13 (1) of the BC Emergency Program Act an Evacuation Order has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to protect the health, safety or welfare of a person or to limit damage to property due to: Wildfire. Members of the RCMP and other agencies under the direction of RCMP will be expediting this action.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for the following areas:

Electoral Area “B” and Electoral Area “G” along the Ashnola River in the Cathedral Provincial Park including the Cathedral Lakes Lodge and in the Snowy Protected Area

