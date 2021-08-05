Evacuation Orders Now Alerts for 63 Properties Near Nk'mip Creek Fire
An Evacuation Order issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) in the Nk’Mip Creek area of Electoral Area C issued on July 19, 2021, is RESCINDED for the 63 properties listed.
Due to the continued threat of fire and potential to expand back into this area, the Regional District now notifies those properties that Evacuation Alert remains in place.
An Evacuation Alert means being prepared to evacuate your property immediately.
Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuations; you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.
239 MCCUDDY CREEK RD
256 MCCUDDY CREEK RD
267 MCCUDDY CREEK RD
305 MCCUDDY CREEK RD
353 MCCUDDY CREEK RD
490 MCCUDDY CREEK RD
508 MCCUDDY CREEK RD
554 MCCUDDY CREEK RD
604 MCCUDDY CREEK RD
650 MCCUDDY CREEK RD
651 MCCUDDY CREEK RD
670 MCCUDDY CREEK RD
1266 MCKINNEY RD
5900 MCKINNEY RD
6017 MCKINNEY RD
6470 MCKINNEY RD
6514 MCKINNEY RD
6540 MCKINNEY RD
6561 MCKINNEY RD
6584 MCKINNEY RD
149 OLD CAMP MCKINNEY RD
159 OLD CAMP MCKINNEY RD
208 OLD CAMP MCKINNEY RD
222 OLD CAMP MCKINNEY RD
428 OLD CAMP MCKINNEY RD
435 OLD CAMP MCKINNEY RD
455 OLD CAMP MCKINNEY RD
465 OLD CAMP MCKINNEY RD
507 OLD CAMP MCKINNEY RD
131 PORCUPINE PL
136 PORCUPINE PL
145 PORCUPINE PL
156 PORCUPINE PL
161 PORCUPINE PL
173 PORCUPINE PL
198 PORCUPINE PL
317 SHRIKE HILL RD
338 SHRIKE HILL RD
399 SHRIKE HILL RD
410 SHRIKE HILL RD
441 SHRIKE HILL RD
489 SHRIKE HILL RD
498 SHRIKE HILL RD
499 SHRIKE HILL RD
District Lot 1046S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
District Lot 1047S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
District Lot 1690S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District, Except Plan 32101
District Lot 2364S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District, Except Plan KAP55828 & KAP58075
Lot 1, Plan KAP32101, District Lot 1690S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
Lot 1, Plan KAP32130, District Lot 4009S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
Lot 2, Plan KAP30094, District Lot 669, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District, Except Plan 32250
Lot 2, Plan KAP32130, District Lot 4009S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
Lot 4, Plan KAP37190, District Lot 1050S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
Plan KAP1188, Sublot 3, District Lot 2709, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District, Portion SHOWN ON PL CG599
Plan KAP1189, District Lot 2383S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District, Portion SHOWN ON PL CG599
Plan KAP1189, Sublot 49, District Lot 2710, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District, Portion SHOWN ON PL CG599
Plan KAP1189, Sublot 49A, District Lot 2710, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
Plan KAP1189, Sublot 49B, District Lot 2710, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District