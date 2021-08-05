Evacuation Orders Now Alerts for 63 Properties Near Nk'mip Creek Fire

An Evacuation Order issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) in the Nk’Mip Creek area of Electoral Area C issued on July 19, 2021, is RESCINDED for the 63 properties listed.

Due to the continued threat of fire and potential to expand back into this area, the Regional District now notifies those properties that Evacuation Alert remains in place.

An Evacuation Alert means being prepared to evacuate your property immediately.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuations; you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

239 MCCUDDY CREEK RD

256 MCCUDDY CREEK RD

267 MCCUDDY CREEK RD

305 MCCUDDY CREEK RD

353 MCCUDDY CREEK RD

490 MCCUDDY CREEK RD

508 MCCUDDY CREEK RD

554 MCCUDDY CREEK RD

604 MCCUDDY CREEK RD

650 MCCUDDY CREEK RD

651 MCCUDDY CREEK RD

670 MCCUDDY CREEK RD

1266 MCKINNEY RD

5900 MCKINNEY RD

6017 MCKINNEY RD

6470 MCKINNEY RD

6514 MCKINNEY RD

6540 MCKINNEY RD

6561 MCKINNEY RD

6584 MCKINNEY RD

149 OLD CAMP MCKINNEY RD

159 OLD CAMP MCKINNEY RD

208 OLD CAMP MCKINNEY RD

222 OLD CAMP MCKINNEY RD

428 OLD CAMP MCKINNEY RD

435 OLD CAMP MCKINNEY RD

455 OLD CAMP MCKINNEY RD

465 OLD CAMP MCKINNEY RD

507 OLD CAMP MCKINNEY RD

131 PORCUPINE PL

136 PORCUPINE PL

145 PORCUPINE PL

156 PORCUPINE PL

161 PORCUPINE PL

173 PORCUPINE PL

198 PORCUPINE PL

317 SHRIKE HILL RD

338 SHRIKE HILL RD

399 SHRIKE HILL RD

410 SHRIKE HILL RD

441 SHRIKE HILL RD

489 SHRIKE HILL RD

498 SHRIKE HILL RD

499 SHRIKE HILL RD

District Lot 1046S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

District Lot 1047S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

District Lot 1690S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District, Except Plan 32101

District Lot 2364S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District, Except Plan KAP55828 & KAP58075

Lot 1, Plan KAP32101, District Lot 1690S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

Lot 1, Plan KAP32130, District Lot 4009S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

Lot 2, Plan KAP30094, District Lot 669, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District, Except Plan 32250

Lot 2, Plan KAP32130, District Lot 4009S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

Lot 4, Plan KAP37190, District Lot 1050S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

Plan KAP1188, Sublot 3, District Lot 2709, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District, Portion SHOWN ON PL CG599

Plan KAP1189, District Lot 2383S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District, Portion SHOWN ON PL CG599

Plan KAP1189, Sublot 49, District Lot 2710, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District, Portion SHOWN ON PL CG599

Plan KAP1189, Sublot 49A, District Lot 2710, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

Plan KAP1189, Sublot 49B, District Lot 2710, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District