Evacuation orders rescinded for Spalumcheen

The Evacuation Alert on the area of Round Lake Road is rescinded. Crews will remain on scene throughout the day continuing to work on a fire guard and action hot spots as they occur. The Township of Spallumcheen EOC remains active.

The terrain has been a challenge throughout fire fighting efforts and the arial support from BC Wildfire has made a huge difference in the ability of ground crews to get the fire held. Crews on scene have been truly exceptional working long hours in difficult terrain and undertaking extreme physical labour in the heat to ensure that the fuel free zones guard zones are in place and effective.

The trails on Mount Rose Swanson are reopened to the public today. The Township asks that those using the trails remain diligent. Conditions are very dry and hot and everyone is reminded to use caution and if you see something call it in to BC Wildfire 1-800-663-5555 or (*5555 from a cell phone).

The Township website has information about how you can prepare your farm or home for a wildfire under our Emergency Info page.

Communications will continue to be provided on the Township’s website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca under News and Events. The next communication will be provided at 10 am on Monday July 10, 2023 or as new information becomes available.

For more information regarding this release, please contact the Township office via email at mail@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca on the weekend and via email or phone at 250-546-3013 Monday through Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.