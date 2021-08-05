Evacuations expanded due to White Rock Lake wildfire

UPDATE 8:25a.m:

While there is no change in the Evacuation Order and Alert for areas of the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) for the moment, residents in alert areas should be prepared to leave on short notice if conditions in the area change.

The current Evacuation Order affects 544 properties in the Westshore Estates subdivision off Westside Road and rural areas to the west.

Residents are reminded that it is unsafe to be in evacuated areas and their presence can put emergency operations personnel in harm’s way. RCMP are patrolling within the evacuation area and will be requesting residents leave immediately. Structural fire crews are also in the area conducting assessments.

Another 2,400 properties along Westside Road are under Evacuation Alert, south of Westshore Estates to the Bear Lake Main Forest Service Road intersection just north of Traders Cove.

The alert area also includes all public lands located north of Bear and Esperon Forest Service Road. Drivers should be aware the area is restricted to local traffic only.

Should fire conditions change, all people on alert must be prepared to leave their home or campsite on short notice.

UPDATE 7:30a.m:

An Evacuation Order issued last night by the Okanagan Indian Band due to immediate danger to life safety caused by White Rock Lake Wildfire.

Addresses previously ordered to evacuate continue to be on Evacuation Order. The Evacuation Order area is now being expanded as per Schedule 1 to inlcude addresses located between 11497 Smith Cres (north end) and 11071 Westside Rd./Mud Hole Rd. (south end), westward to the Reserve boundary.

Thompson-Nicola Regional District has also issued an Evacuation Order for 271 properties.

Poor visibility over the past 72-hours hampered BC Wildfire Services ability to accurately map the fire perimeter. Improved visibility yesterday allowed operational personnel to better track the southern and eastern fire perimeter.

As of Wednesday night, the most eastern perimeter of the fire was approximately 8.5 kilometres west of Westside Road. The decrease in smoke has also allowed aircraft to be safely utilized for fire suppression efforts.



The slight downturn in fire activity from the last rainfall is now gone.

Forecasted winds may significantly impact the fire activity on the White Rock Lake wildfire, beginning as early as this afternoon.

Structural protection personnel have completed a full assessment from Monte Lake towards the Falkland Corridor via Highway 97, as well as along Westside Road. Structure Protection Specialists were able to complete a high-level assessment of areas west of Okanagan Lake to begin triaging properties.

Structure protection personnel are prepared to defend Westwold, Falkland, Cedar Hills, Pinaus Lake, and communities along Westside Road, including Okanagan Indian Band IR#1.

The structure protection crews will also be patrolling Douglas Lake Road to action any spot fires as well as maintaining the structure protection systems in place.

UPDATE:

Based upon recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service, the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) has expanded the Evacuation ORDER for a portion of Electoral Area B above Westside Road.

The Order now includes properties located on the west side of Irish Creek Road and Beatrice Road due to the White Rock Lake wildfire. The Evacuation Order previously issued for properties along Bouleau and Pinaus Lake as well as properties south of Six Mile Creek Road remain in effect.

Because of the immediate danger to life safety, the Evacuation Order includes the following areas:

South of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District southern boundary, west of the Okanagan Indian Band Reserve #1, north and east of Six Mile Creek Road, Pinaus Lake FSR and Pinaus-Square Lake FSR

This includes all properties on the west side of Irish Creek Road and Beatrice Road and not within the OKIB #1.

Addresses include:

304, 396, 398, 424, 570, 576, 590, 610, 614, 620, 640, 644, 664, 668, 678, 257, 280, 300, 306 of Irish Creek Road

Members of the local police department and other applicable agencies will be expediting the Evacuation Order. Evacuees will not have access to their houses while the Order is in place; therefore, bring your pets and important items with you.

What you should do:

If you have a functioning, self-contained RV, and time permits, residents are encouraged to bring their RVs with them as accommodations are limited.

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

Close all windows and doors.

Close gates (latch) - but do not lock.

An evacuation order for the entire community of Falkland.

The order has been issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District due to the White Rock Lake fire.

The blaze is now 32,500 hectares and it poses a danger to life, safety, and structures.

Those forced to leave their homes can stay overnight with friends outside of the evacuation area.

If you can't stay with family or friends, visit the reception centre at the Prestige Resort in Salmon Arm before midnight or after 8 am Thursday morning.