Evacuations in Merritt due to Flooding

Flooding of Coldwater River causing evacuation orders for parts of Merritt.

If you are within the 200 year flood plain of the Coldwater River, South of Nicola Avenue you must evacuate immediately.

Residents under Evacuation Order should register at the ESS Reception Centre at 1950 Mamette Ave (Merritt Civic Centre).

Residents are also being asked to limit all non-essential water usage.

A statement from the city says the water processing facility is facing extreme challenges.

Find updates on the situation on the city of Merritt's website.