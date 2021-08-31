Evacuees a step closer to going home

Multiple agencies continued their fire suppression and assessment work today within the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area neighbourhoods impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire, with the aim of returning residents to their homes as soon as safely possible in the coming days.

The BC Wildfire Service has not made any recommended changes today to evacuation orders. BCWS and North Westside Fire Rescue remind everyone that the 81,362-hectare White Rock Lake wildfire remains active and out of control with 345 wildland firefighters, 52 structure protection personnel, seven helicopters, five danger tree assessors/fallers and 38 pieces of heavy machinery working in the area.

BC Transportation and Infrastructure continues post-wildfire damage assessments and mitigation work and Westside Road remains closed for more than 31 kilometres between Shalal and Irish Creek Roads until further notice.

“Our Rapid Damage Assessment Team is focusing on neighbourhoods known to have fire damaged homes and more than 250 homes have been inspected and the team anticipates completing their work Thursday,” says Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre Director Corie Griffiths. “We strongly encourage people to attend our Returning Home Information Session on what to expect when they can ultimately return home.”