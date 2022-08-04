iHeartRadio

Evening closure for Boucherie boulevard maintenance begins in West Kelowna

construction

Starting Today ( Aug. 4)  parks crews will complete seasonal boulevard maintenance on Boucherie Road between Hayman and Hudson Roads.

Work will occur from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and will require a full closure of the road, bike lanes and sidewalks to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

City crews will maintain access for emergency vehicles, residents living within the immediate work area, buses and transit users.

Peak times on Boucherie Road are between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. and the City has scheduled work to occur outside of these times to reduce the impact on our community. Motorists can use Hudson Road and Highway 97 as a detour to avoid the work area.

 

