Evening Closure Planned for Spring Spruce Up on Boucherie Road

Press release from the City of West Kelowna on May 25, 2020:

Crews will close Boucherie Road, between Hayman and Hudson Roads, Wednesday, May 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. to put up hanging baskets and continue spring maintenance.

The work will require a full closure of the road, bike lanes and sidewalks to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. Crews will maintain access for emergency vehicles, residents living within the immediate work area, buses and transit users.

Boucherie Road is West Kelowna’s busiest city street, with more than 8,000 vehicles per day. Peak use times are between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. The City has scheduled the work outside of these peak use times to affect fewer users. Motorists can use Hudson Road and Highway 97 as a detour to avoid the work area.