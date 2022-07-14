Evening Delays on Gordon Drive

Starting Sunday July 17 until Thursday July 21, evening delays will occur on Gordon Drive between Lexington Road and Paret Road. From 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. crews will be milling between those two roads in preparation for paving happening the following week.

Traffic will be managed by flaggers and signage and portions of the road may be closed throughout the week. Drivers should be aware of any detours posted in the area and plan accordingly.

Approximately 10.5 km of road will be resurfaced in 2022 as the City works to improve streets and intersections. The annual pavement management program has a budget of $3.5 million and is funded in part by the Canada Community-Building Fund, which is administered in B.C. by the Union of B.C. Municipalities.

The City of Kelowna appreciates your patience during these upgrades and apologizes in advance for any inconveniences.

