Event celebrates Dragonboat Pub opening and improvements to Skaha Marina lands

Council joined representatives from the Penticton Indian Band, Penticton Yacht Club and the Dragonboat Pub today to celebrate the opening of the restaurant and improvements to Skaha Marina, marking a major step in the redevelopment of the eastern part of Skaha Lake Park.

“The community was very clear on how they wanted to see the redevelopment of this portion of Skaha Park and today’s opening is a reflection of the input we received,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “This facility will help transform the south end of our community and provide a gathering place for residents and tourists. It shows the results that come from working as partners to transform ideas on paper into reality.”

As part of the Skaha Lake Park East Plan, a long-term operator was sought to manage the Skaha Marina lands. The Penticton Yacht Club, with their licenced restaurant partners – the Dragonboat Pub, was the successful proponent, committing to invest $3.2 million to upgrade and enhance the marina lands for the long-term benefit of the community. “The Skaha Marina is an incredible asset and we’re excited to celebrate this important milestone with our partners and the community,” says Marc Tougas, the Penticton Yacht Club commodore. “This collaboration with the City and the Penticton Indian Band as well as the province, is a great example of how we can work together to develop, protect and sustain community assets.” Today’s event marked the completion of nearly all of the improvements planned for the lease area with the transformation of the marina building into the Dragonboat Pub as the centrepiece. “The timeline for the restaurant and pub was very ambitious and we wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for the amazing support we received from the Penticton Indian Band, the City and our contractors, especially Greyback Construction, who pulled out all the stops to make this project happen for this season,” says Keith Corbett, managing manager of the Dragonboat Pub. “From the name of the restaurant to the Indigenous art that adorns it, this project embodies the community of Penticton and we hope residents will feel welcome and enjoy what we have created here.” As part of the process to get to the grand opening, the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations approved a 30-year lease for the foreshore lands; and the Penticton Yacht Club and Penticton Indian Band have developed a long-term working partnership for the future of the Skaha Marina lands. Other key elements of the Skaha Lake Park East Plan include: • an extension of a promenade to the marina building; • a new and expanded paddle boathouse near the existing footprint; • a new splash pad; • reconfiguring the parking lot and adding usable waterfront green space; • naturalization of the riparian areas; and • other enhancements to trails and green space.