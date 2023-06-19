Event season kicks into high gear in Penticton

Visitors from all over North America will be arriving in Penticton this week for three high-profile events, many of which will take place at outdoor parks and public spaces.

Residents heading downtown or toward the Okanagan Lake waterfront are reminded to anticipate road closures and heavy foot traffic in the coming days. This will include a closure from Friday until midnight on Saturday along Lakeshore Drive between Veterans Way and Riverside to accommodate the hundreds of vehicles and pedestrians taking part in the Peach City Beach Cruise. For event details, visit peachcitybeachcruise.ca.

The outdoor portion of the Elvis Festival will be taking place at Okanagan Lake Park. Parking spots next to the park will be closed to the public from Thursday until Sunday to accommodate its setup.

This is a ticket event open to the public, starting with the opening ceremonies and the first round of competitions on Friday afternoon. Further events take place at the park on Saturday and a Gospel show Sunday morning, with ticket information at pentictonelvisfestival.ca.

This week of events begin Wednesday with Indigenous Peoples Day at Gyro Park, hosted by the Ooknakane Friendship Centre, including live performances, activities, a bouncy castle, food vendors and more.

The Pow Wow Between the Lakes is also expected to attract participants and spectators from throughout the province – and beyond – with traditional drumming and dancing competitions, and Indigenous artisans and foods. Everyone is welcome to attend this historic event that will for the first time be held at the South Okanagan Events Centre. For more details, visit penticton.ca/powwow.

Watch for road closures within the 100-block of Main Street on Friday morning, as well as the usual Saturday market closures, closed until 2 p.m. Also on Saturday, the 200-300 blocks of Main Street, Front Street and Backstreet Blvd will be closed for the Downtown Community Market until 3 p.m. A road closure is available to view online at penticton.ca/road-closures.

Parking options may be limited throughout downtown this weekend and residents are encouraged to try transit or use active forms of transportation wherever possible. For transit information, visit bctransit.com.

For more details about these events, visit penticton.ca/events-calendar.