Events cancelled at SOEC and Penticton TCC over COVID-19 concerns

The BC Government has urged that gatherings of 250 people or more be cancelled or postponed to help slow the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

As a result, the South Okanagan Events Centre and the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre (PTCC) will be cancelling or postponing all gatherings until further notice.

We are currently working to reschedule upcoming performances and will provide updates as quickly as possible.

The safety and well-being of our employees, partners, performers, athletes and guests is our top priority. We will continue to follow recommendations from the BC Centre for Disease Control, BC Government and local authorities as the situation develops.

Your patience and understanding is greatly appreciated. We will email patrons directly regarding the status of each performance as details are confirmed, and the most up-to-date status for each event will be available on our website.

Latest updates in regards to COVID-19 and the SOEC Complex can be found on the SOEC website.