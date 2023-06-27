Events for Canada Day in West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna wishes everyone a happy and safe Canada Day long weekend!

Administrative offices will be closed on Monday, July 3 for the statutory holiday. Emergency and essential services such as fire/rescue response, garbage, yard waste and recycling collection, policing, sewer and water operations will continue. Learn more at westkelownacity.ca/canadaday.

Canada Day community-held events

Celebrate Canada Day with concerts, cupcakes and more. The volunteer-run Westside Celebration Society has scheduled a full day of free festivities on Saturday, July 1 at Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre and Memorial Park, next to Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre at 3737 Old Okanagan Highway. For more details, please see the Canada Day festivities webpage.

The City is a proud participant and sponsor of the day's festivities, but please contact the society if you have questions about the event.

More to explore in West Kelowna

Other ways to enjoy the Canada Day long weekend in West Kelowna include:

Looking for more things to do this long weekend? Check out visitwestside.com or westkelownacity.ca/recguide for more information