"Every day we are getting closer"

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the COVID-19 response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting 250 new cases, including one epi-linked case, for a total of 142,886 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 3,580 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and a further 137,517 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Of the active cases, 296 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 97 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Since we last reported, we have had 84 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 109 new cases in the Fraser Health region, nine in the Island Health region, 40 in the Interior Health region, eight in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

"There have been three new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,683 deaths in British Columbia. Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19.

"2,979,951 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to adults 18 and over in B.C., 152,010 of which are second doses.

"BC's Restart plan provides a clear path for our future; one that will allow us to move forward and safely resume activities that have been on hold, without compromising the progress we have made in reducing COVID-19 community transmission.

"We are now in Step 1 of the plan and are closely monitoring our progress to ensure we stay on track.

"As immunization is the foundation of our approach, it's crucial to our success that we all get registered and vaccinated.

"Equally important is that our approach be purposeful and measured when spending time with others - keeping our socializing to a small number of people, going outside as much as possible and taking extra precautions if our family and friends are higher risk.

"Every day, we're getting closer to where we want to be, so let's keep going with our individual and collective efforts. Together, we will restart B.C. and put COVID-19 behind us."