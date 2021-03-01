"Every day we are one step closer to widespread community immunity..."

Press release:

VICTORIA - Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the COVID-19 response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting on three periods: Feb. 26 to 27, we had 532 new cases, Feb. 27 to 28, we had 508 new cases and in the last 24 hours, we had a further 438 new cases.

"This results in a total of 1,478 new cases, with no new epi-linked cases, for a total of 80,672 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 4,464 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 8,210 people under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and a further 74,776 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Of the active cases, 236 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 65 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Since we last reported, we have had 327 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 857 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 88 in the Island Health region, 92 in the Interior Health region, 114 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

"There have been 42 new confirmed COVID-19 cases that are variants of concern in our province, for a total of 158 cases. Of the total cases, 10 cases are active and the remaining people have recovered. This includes 137 cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant and 21 cases of the B.1.351 (South Africa) variant.

"To date, 275,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., 83,777 of which are second doses. Immunization data is available on the COVID-19 dashboard: www.bccdc.ca

"There have been eight new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,363 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost loved ones to COVID-19.

"There have been four new health-care facility outbreaks at Glacier View Lodge (Island Health), Chilliwack General Hospital, Royal Columbian Hospital and Surrey Memorial Hospital.

"The outbreaks at St. Paul's Hospital, CareLife Fleetwood, George Derby Centre, Eden Gardens, Wexford Creek and Noric House are now over.

"Today, we begin Phase 2 of our COVID-19 immunization program, which will immunize more than 400,000 people in B.C. between March and early April.

"Phase 2 continues to focus on high-priority, higher-risk individuals, in advance of the age-based general population immunizations that will follow.

"With the additional supply from the newly approved AstraZeneca/Serum Institute of India viral vector vaccine, combined with setting the second dose interval at 16 weeks, everyone moves up the line, meaning more people will be vaccinated more quickly.

"Every day we are one step closer to widespread community immunity and post-pandemic life. Let's ensure we are continuing with our efforts until we get there."