A more than one million dollar gift from Alberta-based business man Marshall Eliuk has helped the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation complete it's Every Moment Matters fundraising campaign ahead of schedule.

The campaign will help fund advancements in stroke care for patients across the southern interior.

Eliuk lives part time in the Okanagan, and says the stroke unit will be the best thing that can happen for the Interior, and for people in British Columbia.

"It's here - it's great," says Eliuk. "And a special thanks to the foundation for stepping up to raise the money and to get the unit going."

On AM1150's Early Edition, Eliuk said that he saw his dad suffer because of stroke and his mom died at 43 from stroke.

"And to the two special doctors that I met last week, these are intelligent people - I think they are the best of the best," Eliuk proclaimed.

The Every Moment Matters campaign was launched 5 months ago, and raised $8 million dollars.