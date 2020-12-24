Everyone safe after apartment fire on Glenmore Road

At approximately 10:00pm on Wednesday (Dec 23) the Kelowna Fire Department dispatch center received a call reporting fire alarms had activated at an apartment building in the 500 block of Glenmore Road.

As crews were on route, dispatch received a 911 call reporting smoke in one of the units on the third floor. The first arriving crews reported smoke in the unit.

Crews gained access to the third-floor unit and discovered a fire in one of the rooms. The sprinkler system was able to suppress the fire before it could spread.

However, the sprinkler caused water damage to the two units below leaving all three units uninhabitable. Eight adults, three children, one dog and three cats are in the care of Emergency Support Services. The fire was accidental. There were no injuries to occupants or fire personnel.