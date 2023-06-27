Everything you need to know about Canada Day weekend

With multiple major events taking place this Canada Day long weekend, anticipate large crowds from lake to lake throughout city parks and outdoor spaces.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, watch for on-site signage and anticipate heavy foot traffic and congestion. The City would also like to announce that the free shuttle service provided on July 1 has been extended until 11 p.m. to accommodate the crowds returning after the fireworks. For more details, visit penticton.ca/transit.

Major events and road closures

Ribfest Penticton will take place from Friday until Sunday at Skaha Lake Park, with free entry, live music, a beverage garden and children’s entertainment. Those living in the area should anticipate increased traffic throughout the area, with the event being held from 12 noon until 10 p.m. daily. A free bike parking valet service is being provided (locks required). For more event details, visit pentictonribfest.com.

The Canada Day celebrations will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gyro Park, with food trucks, music and other family-friendly activities. For more details, visit downtownpenticton.org.

The Penticton Scottish Festival will draw crowds to King’s Park on July 1, including Highland dancing, bagpiping, drumming, pipe band competitions, a beverage garden and other live entertainment. Get the schedule at pentictonscottishfestival.ca.

On Saturday morning, the Penticton Farmers’ Market will set up downtown as usual within the 100-block of Main Street. The Downtown Community Market will not be operating this weekend.

Penticton Lakeside Resort’s fireworks on Canada Day will take place at 10 p.m. Please note Okanagan Lake Park, including the dog park, will closed from 11 a.m. until midnight for setup and safe launching.

On Sunday, July 2, watch for extra cycling traffic along the KVR Trail due to the Okanagan Trestles Tour cycling event, which finishes with a BBQ event at Penticton Lakeside Resort.

Full road closure details can be found online at penticton.ca/roadclosures.

Where to view the fireworks

The fireworks will be launching from Okanagan Lake Park, which will be closed to the public at that time for safety measures. Options to view the fireworks include:

Anywhere along Lakeshore Drive (Okanagan Beach, from the S.S. Sicamous to the Yacht Club)

Marina Way Park

Munson Mountain

Higher elevations including Carmi, Valleyview Road and West Bench

Local restaurants / patios

How to get around

The City would like to remind residents about the free shuttle service being provided on Saturday, July 1 from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. Buses will arrive every 30 minutes and connect riders on a lake-to-lake loop between the Canada Day celebrations at Gyro Park, near Okanagan Lake, Scottish Festival at King’s Park, Ribfest Penticton at Skaha Lake Park and the fireworks at Penticton Lakeside Resort.

Residents are invited to park at any of the ‘park ‘n’ ride’ locations, including Cherry Lane Shopping Centre or other lots along the route, to park the car and hop on the transit loop. For more details, visit penticton.ca/transit.

In addition, free bus services will also be available on BC Transit’s Route 5 Main Street and Route 16 Lake to Lake. For transit information, visit bctransit.com.

Anyone planning to attend Ribfest is asked to be mindful of neighbours and to consider transit or riding bikes, with a bike valet parking service being provided at the sport court (locks required).