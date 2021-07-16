Ex Rocket Alex Edler opts for free agency

Former Kelowna Rockets Defenseman Alex Edler could soon be a former Vancouver Canuck as well.

His agent Mark Stowe says Edler has decided for free agency over re-signing with Vancouver. He says there are no issues with negotiations or problems with a potential deal in Vancouver. At age 35, Edler believes it's the right time to test free agency.

Edler has been a Canuck for 15 years. He has played 925 games and is the highest scoring defenseman in franchise history with 409 points.

Edler was drafted by the Canucks in the third round of the 2004 NHL Draft.