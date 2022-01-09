Ex-Vees goalie signs NHL deal
Former Penticton Vees netminder Jack LaFontaine has signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Carolina Hurricanes.
LaFontaine will join the Hurricanes organization immediately after playing in his 5th year of college with the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers.
The 24 year-old played with the Vees during the 2018/19 season, recording a 30-13-1 record to go along with a 2.19 GAA and a .923 SV% as well as three shutouts.
LaFontaine was selected in the 3rd round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Hurricanes, taken 75th overall.
