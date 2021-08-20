Excessively excessive

RCMP in the North Okanagan stopped a vehicle travelling at double the speed limit on Highway 97A in Spallumcheen Wednesday night.

Just 8:30 p.m., on Wednesday (Aug 18) frontline officers from the North Okanagan RCMP were conducting speed enforcement on Highway 97A when a vehicle travelling northbound approached them at an incredibly high rate of speed. Using a calibrated laser, officers confirmed the speed of the passenger car to be 211 km/hr, over double the posted speed limit of 100 km/hr. Police conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle near Eagle Rock Road and issued the driver, a 30-year old Salmon Arm man, a $483 violation ticket for excessive speeding, and impounded his vehicle for seven days.

Later that night, a vehicle travelling at 170 km/hr was stopped by officers on Highway 97A near Greenhow Road. That driver, an 18-year old West Kelowna man, was issued a $483 violation ticket and his vehicle impounded for 7 days.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP remains committed to ensuring the safety of our roadways, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Speeding is a leading cause of deaths on B.C. roads and exceeding the speed limit puts yourself and others at risk. Driving at this speed is incredibly dangerous and there is absolutely no tolerance for it.