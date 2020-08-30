Excursion detected on East flank of Christie Mountain wildfire

An excursion on the East flank of the Christie Mountain wildfire was detected by the BC Wildfire Service yesterday.

An excursion is a fire management term that means an unplanned but acceptable enlargement of the area which does not greatly affect any values and involves a minimum of suppression effort.

The fire moved out of an area that was inaccessible for crews, past a retardant line & down into a ravine.

11 BCWS crew members have been assigned to mop up the small excursion.



This fire is considered 'Being Held'. This status 'indicates that (with the resources currently committed to the fire) sufficient suppression action has been taken that the fire is not likely to spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries under the prevailing and forecasted conditions'.

An increased number of people have been attempting to access the parks and trails in the vicinity of the Christie Mountain wildfire.

A reminder to residents and visitors that there is still an Area Restriction in place.

Please remain out of the area as the Christie Mountain wildfire is still an active wildfire.



This Area Restriction includes the Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park and surroundings.