435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8
Expanded evacuation alert - part of Electoral Area D

wildfire smoke

Thursday, August 12  4 p.m. 

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) at the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Emergency Operations Centre. The White Rock Lake wildfire is growing and may pose a danger near the boundary of the CSRD’s Electoral Area D. As a precautionary measure and due to the potential danger to life, health or property, the Evacuation Alert has been expanded to include approximately 56 residences.

Map and details online here

