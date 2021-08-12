Expanded evacuation alert - part of Electoral Area D
Thursday, August 12 4 p.m.
An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) at the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Emergency Operations Centre. The White Rock Lake wildfire is growing and may pose a danger near the boundary of the CSRD’s Electoral Area D. As a precautionary measure and due to the potential danger to life, health or property, the Evacuation Alert has been expanded to include approximately 56 residences.
Map and details online here
B.C. adds 513 cases of COVID-19There are now 3,834 active cases of the coronavirus in the province. Of those, 81 people are hospitalized, 33 of them in intensive care.
COVID vaccines mandatory for workers in long-term care and assisted living"Even when residents' immunization is high, as it is across the board in facilities in this province, we have seen transmission from unvaccinated staff."
Sources say Federal Election will be September 20After months of speculation over the prospect of a pandemic election, Reuters is reporting that Trudeau is planning to visit Rideau Hall this weekend and ask Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to dissolve the 43rd Parliament and draw up the 338 writs, triggering a fall vote.
RDCO Evacuation Orders/Alerts Remain in PlaceThere are no confirmed reports of structure damage in the area overnight.
