Expanded Evacuation ORDER due to the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire
EOC Update: Evacuation ORDER expanded for Electoral Area C 11:00 am July 24
The Evacuation Order is in effect for the following addresses (Schedule 1).
The previously issued Evacuation Order of July 20, 2021 also remains in effect (Schedule 2).
Schedule 1 – List of Addresses
1266 McKinney Road
5900 McKinney Road
Issued by Director of EOC
- All evacuees are asked to register online with the Emergency Support Services (ESS) Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool even if you do not require referrals such as housing or other services: ess.gov.bc.ca
- Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible. Take pets with you if you can.
- If you require services, please visit the ESS Reception Centre at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 97, 36217 Main Street, Oliver.
- For ESS information, please call: 250-486-1890.
- If you have pets or livestock that need to be cared for and billeted, please contact Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) for support: 250-809-7152.
Please visit the RDOS EOC website for resource links and information updates: https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca/resources/