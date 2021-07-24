iHeartRadio

Expanded Evacuation ORDER due to the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire

rdos

EOC Update: Evacuation ORDER expanded for Electoral Area C 11:00 am July 24 

The Evacuation Order is in effect for the following addresses (Schedule 1).

The previously issued Evacuation Order of July 20, 2021 also remains in effect (Schedule 2).

Schedule 1 – List of Addresses

1266 McKinney Road

5900 McKinney Road 

Issued by Director of EOC 

  • All evacuees are asked to register online with the Emergency Support Services (ESS) Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool even if you do not require referrals such as housing or other services: ess.gov.bc.ca
  • Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible. Take pets with you if you can.
  • If you require services, please visit the ESS Reception Centre at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 97, 36217 Main Street, Oliver.
  • For ESS information, please call: 250-486-1890.
  • If you have pets or livestock that need to be cared for and billeted, please contact Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) for support: 250-809-7152. 

Please visit the RDOS EOC website for resource links and information updates: https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca/resources/ 

Evacuation Map here

