Expanded Evacuation ORDER due to the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire

EOC Update: Evacuation ORDER expanded for Electoral Area C 11:00 am July 24

The Evacuation Order is in effect for the following addresses (Schedule 1).

The previously issued Evacuation Order of July 20, 2021 also remains in effect (Schedule 2).

Schedule 1 – List of Addresses

1266 McKinney Road

5900 McKinney Road

Issued by Director of EOC

All evacuees are asked to register online with the Emergency Support Services (ESS) Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool even if you do not require referrals such as housing or other services: ess.gov.bc.ca

Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible. Take pets with you if you can.

If you require services, please visit the ESS Reception Centre at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 97, 36217 Main Street, Oliver.

For ESS information, please call: 250-486-1890.

If you have pets or livestock that need to be cared for and billeted, please contact Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) for support: 250-809-7152.

Please visit the RDOS EOC website for resource links and information updates: https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca/resources/

Evacuation Map here