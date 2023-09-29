Expect construction delays on section of Warren Avenue throughout October

Two separate construction projects involving Warren Avenue W are anticipated to cause minor delays in the area near the Channel Parkway throughout October.

Work is now getting underway on a project to install a crosswalk across Warren Avenue at the intersection of Baskin Street, near the Bow Developments. This project involves improved lighting, storm drainage changes and adding curb bulbouts, which narrow the road to improve traffic safety for pedestrians. The crosswalk will also have pedestrian-activated flashing beacons.

This crosswalk project received grant funding from ICBC’s Road Improvement Program toward improving road safety throughout the community.

The second project involves paving along Warren Avenue between Quebec Street and Baskin Street beginning Oct. 11, and is part of the Point Intersection group of projects.

Watch for single-lane alternating traffic throughout this section in the coming weeks while work is underway.

Watch for single-lane alternating traffic throughout this section in the coming weeks while work is underway. Further details about each of these projects will be posted online at penticton.ca/roadwork as plans are finalized.