Expect delays this fall on Trans-Canada near Golden

Travel along the Trans-Canada Highway near Golden will be interupted this fall.

Phase four of the 'Kicking Horse Canyon Project' will start after the Labour Day weekend

Until September 15th, daytime travel through the canyon will continue to be uninterrupted with rare exceptions. Evening half-hour stoppages due to single-lane alternating traffic and overnight closures will continue. During any overnight closures, Trans-Canada Highway traffic will be diverted to the alternative route of highways 93 and 95 through Radium Hot Springs.

From September 20th to December 1st, Kicking Horse Canyon Constructors will implement a multi-day, 24-hour, extended closure of the Trans-Canada Highway.

While making plans, people are encouraged to check the highway status calendar on the project website: www.kickinghorsecanyon.ca

The project includes 4.8 kilometres of four-laning the highway and improvements, snow avalanche and rock fall mitigation, as well as wildlife exclusion fencing.