Expect Hotter Than Normal Okanagan Heat Over Next Two Days

It could be a record setter this weekend with above normal temperatures across the Okanagan.



Environment Canada's Doug Lundquist says tomorrow's high will be near 29, and Saturday could hit 35.



"There's a couple of things there. That possible record breaking heat and the possibility of severe weather and heavy rainfall. All of that perhaps combined to make things a little bit worrisome for the river forecast centre, I would have to say, for the possibility of creeks really rising if we get a storm."



Lundquist says after two days of above normal temperatures, Sunday will be a rather cool 17 degrees.