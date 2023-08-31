Expect traffic disruptions and closures affecting Haven Hill Road starting Sept. 14

The City would like to notify residents and business owners about upcoming construction work planned for Haven Hill Road, which will require full and partial road closures from Sept. 14 to Oct. 7 to ensure public and worker safety.

This work is part of the City’s 2023 Capital Works project to upgrade water, sewer and electrical infrastructure in the Redlands/Uplands area. The project has been underway since May and is anticipated to continue until late November.

Improvements are being made to prevent further water main failures and ensure continued access to clean drinking water and efficient sewer services. The existing water and sewer mains are either ageing, resulting in more frequent breaks and disruption to service, or not adequately sized to convey future demands in the area.

Construction is anticipated to cause significant disruption during this time and anyone passing through this area should anticipate delays and watch for detours. Construction will take place Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and traffic will be able to pass through Haven Hill Road outside of those working hours.

The traffic impacts to Haven Hill Road include:

Sept. 14-16: Road reduced to single-lane alternating traffic. Expect delays.

Sept. 18-Oct. 7: Full road closure of Haven Hill (excluding Sundays). Follow the detour signs via Vancouver Hill.

Anyone driving through this area should watch for signage and on-site flaggers and follow any detours that may be in place.

The City is contacting residents and businesses in the immediate area, so watch for letters in your mailbox in the coming days. If you have any specific questions about the upcoming construction or closures, contact information and details about the project can be found at penticton.ca/roadwork.