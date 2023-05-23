Expedition Canada Race Coming through Coldstream

May 21, 2023

Expedition Canada is a 580 km adventure race where teams of 4 racers compete on foot, mountain bikes and canoes using maps and compasses to navigate their way through the course. From May 23 to 25, 2023 the race will be coming through Coldstream!

Bike Race

Beginning on May 23, racers will be coming from Echo Lake on Reid Rd, Brewer Road, Highway 6 and King Edward FSR to reach Kalamalka Park, and then make their way to Lake Country via the trail network and High Rim trail. Racers are expected to go through Coldstream on the mountain bike section between 10:00 pm on May 23 and 11:00 am on May 24.

Foot Race

Racers will be coming from Lake Country by canoes to Coldstream. Racers are expected to arrive at Kalamalka Beach and go through Coldstream between 9:00 am on May 24 and 8:00 am on May 25. Come down to the beach to watch the teams pull in!

Traffic Implications

The small access road between Alexanders Pub and Kalamalka Beach will be closed from 8:00 am on May 24 to 9:00 am on May 25, otherwise there should be no impact to traffic.

Use the live tracking map to check in on the racers and get more information about the teams.