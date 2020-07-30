Explore hidden gems in Kelowna

This summer is the perfect opportunity to check out one of Kelowna’s hidden gems – parks and beaches that might not be as busy or well-known, but each has its own unique appeal. By visiting less popular parks and beaches, avoid crowds and enjoy more space in the great outdoors.

“While most people have heard of some of our more popular spots like City Park, Stuart Park or Knox Mountain Park, we are lucky to have over 200 parks, beaches and green spaces located in neighbourhoods all around the city,” said Blair Stewart, Park Services Manager. “By visiting hidden gems and lesser-known parks in Kelowna this year, we can ensure that everyone has space to enjoy the summer weather safely.”

Whether you’re looking for spectacular views, trying to catch a glimpse at some local wildlife, want to learn about our heritage, challenge yourself physically or are just looking for somewhere to take the family for the afternoon, there’s a park for that.

Explore some our newly identified hidden gems in your neighbourhood:

Park users are reminded to keep COVID-19 safety in mind at all times while visiting parks, beaches and any public spaces. This includes:

Keeping a distance of at least 2 metres from others. If a beach or park is too busy, use the Parks and Beaches Map at kelowna.ca/parks to find a quieter spot nearby.

Wash or sanitize your hands frequently, especially before and after visiting any public space.

Stay home if you’re sick or experiencing symptoms, or if anyone in your household is experiencing symptoms.

Find hidden gems in neighbourhoods across Kelowna at kelowna.ca/hiddengems. For COVID-19 updates and safety tips, visit kelowna.ca/covid19.