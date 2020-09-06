Extension Cord Causes Shed Fire

Press release from the Kelowna Fire Department on September 6, 2020:

At approximately 2:25 pm the Kelowna Fire Department responded to multiple 911 reports of a shed on fire in the 1300 Block of Gibson Rd. The first arriving officer reported smoke and flames coming from the a 10’ x 14’ outdoor wooden shed.

Crews quickly knocked down the shed fire and the fire that was starting to burn surrounding tall dry grass up a embankment. The structure was a complete loss.

There were no injuries.

The fire is not suspicious in nature. It appears fire was caused by a incorrectly used extension cord.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with three Engines, a Rescue unit, a Command vehicle, Safety unit and 18 personnel along with RCMP and BCAS.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind residents to use the correct size extension cords and not to plug more items than the cord can service.