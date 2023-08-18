Extreme fire hazard forces closure of majority of regional parks
The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has closed the majority of regional parks due to the extreme fire hazard in the region.
“Due to the dynamic nature of the fire situation in the Central Okanagan, we are closing parks to keep park visitors safe, protect our natural spaces and reduce critical resource strain on fire crews across the region,” said Wayne Darlington, RDCO Director of Parks Services.
Closed parks include:
- Robert Lake Regional Park
- Mission Creek Regional Park (area east of Leckie and south of Mission Creek)
- Shannon Lake Regional Park
- Trepanier Creek Greenway Regional Park
- Coldham Regional Park
- Kopje Regional Park
- Okanagan Centre Safe Harbour Regional Park
- Stephens Coyote Regional Park
- Mill Creek Regional Park
- Scenic Canyon Regional Park
- Mission Creek Greenway (Phase 2)
- KLO Creek Regional Park
- Black Mountain - sntsk'il'ntən Regional Park
- Johns Family Nature Conservancy Regional Park
- Upper Lebanon Creek Greenway Regional Park (upstream of South Perimeter Way)
- Lower Glen Canyon Regional Park
- Goats Peak Regional Park
- Kalamoir Regional Park
The following regional parks were already closed due to active wildfires in the area:
- Traders Cover Regional Park
- Raymer Bay Regional Park
- Rose Valley Regional Park
- Upper Glen Canyon Regional Park from lower Glenrosa to Smith Creek
Residents are asked to respect signage, watch for barricades and stay out of the parks until further notice.