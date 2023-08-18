Extreme fire hazard forces closure of majority of regional parks

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has closed the majority of regional parks due to the extreme fire hazard in the region.

“Due to the dynamic nature of the fire situation in the Central Okanagan, we are closing parks to keep park visitors safe, protect our natural spaces and reduce critical resource strain on fire crews across the region,” said Wayne Darlington, RDCO Director of Parks Services.

Closed parks include:

The following regional parks were already closed due to active wildfires in the area:

Residents are asked to respect signage, watch for barricades and stay out of the parks until further notice.