Extremely Dry April Could Mean Wait For May Flowers

While the focus in April was all about an invisible virus called COVID-19, if you were paying attention the weather outside was delightful.



Just ask Environment Canada's Doug Lundquist. "For me it was just perfect. I've been out running and enjoying getting outside at a physical distance from people, and I think it helped us. We're lucky here in that sense in the Okanagan that we did have a lot of clear skies and sunshine throughout the month."



Do April showers bring May flowers?



Lundquist says it was the 7th driest April on record, so those flowers may be 'slow to bloom'.