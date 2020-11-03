Face coverings and masks required for RDCO visitors

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic across the province and in order to reduce the risk of virus transmission, effective immediately all visitors to indoor RDCO facilities are required to wear a mask or face covering.

This update follows the expectation of the Provincial Health Officer that masks be worn in public areas of buildings in the province.

This includes the main KLO Road administration office, the Environmental Education Centre (EECO) in Mission Creek Regional Park and the Regional Dog Pound on Weddell Place. For visitor safety, each facility is currently open with restrictions on the number of visitors, personal hand sanitizing requirements on entry, physical distancing and protective barriers.

For those without a face covering, non-medical masks will be available at the main entrance to each facility.

RDCO staff will also wear a mask when having any indoor or outdoor interaction with the public, unless a physical barrier is in place.

Residents are encouraged whenever possible to reduce their in-person visits by continuing to contact staff by phone or email or seek out information online through the Regional District website. As well, customers requiring specialized services like development applications and building inspections should continue to arrange appointments with staff by phone or email. A department directory is available on the Regional District website.