Face coverings on B.C. Transit

B.C. Transit wants people to get on board with their move to make face coverings mandatory.

And while face coverings will be mandatory, drivers will be informing - not enforcing.

"We are just hoping that the riding public will do the right thing, and get a mask and put it on for the short time they are on the bus," explains Al Peressini President of Union 1722 in Kelowna.

In a statement, B.C. Transit says they recognize advice from health professionals, including Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, has been to wear face coverings when physical distancing is not possible, including on Transit vehciles.

The change takes place August 24.

Accommodations will be permitted for children under the age of 5 and for those that can't wear a mask because of health reasons.