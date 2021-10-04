Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down for many users

Users around the globe are reporting Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp outages on Monday.

According to the website DownDetector, users of the three social media and messaging apps began reporting outage issues at around 11:20 a.m. EDT. The cause of the problem was not immediately clear.

Many users got an “IP address could not be found” message when trying to load Facebook, while Instagram and WhatsApp users couldn’t refresh their feeds or send any messages on those apps.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” Facebook said on Twitter. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

WhatsApp also tweeted that it’s “working to get things back to normal” and promised its users an update “as soon as possible.”

Facebook owns both Instagram and WhatsApp.

- with files from CTV -