Facemask rules at YLW remain the same

On Thursday, March 10, the Province of British Columbia announced changes to mask mandates in public indoor settings effective today, Friday, March 11.

While Covid-19 mandates are changing across the country, masks continue to be mandatory when travelling by air and for other federally regulated travel.

At Kelowna International Airport, masks will continue to be mandatory at security screening, in the departures lounge and for arriving passengers until they have exited into the baggage claim area.

This includes:

Pre-board screening

Departures lounge

Departure Lounge Food and Beverage locations, unless seated and actively eating or drinking

Airside corridor and airbridges

In the pre-security area of the YLW terminal, masks are recommended, but not mandatory for guests.

Passengers are required to wear a mask on the aircraft for the duration of their flight. Mask requirements may be different when passengers reach their destination. Passengers are encouraged to check the mask requirements at the airports they are travelling to throughout their journey.

For more information on: