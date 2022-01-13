Faithful police dog calls it a career
After six years of service with the RCMP, police dog Garner is retiring.
Trained in Innisfail Alberta, Garner protected and served the nearly two million residents who live in the Lower Mainland.
Known for his thunderous bark, Garner was involved in 246 successful apprehensions.
His biggest bust was $2 million dollars worth of narcotics being smuggled across the border into Canada.
Garner is looking forward to a happy and healthy retirement with his handler’s family.
-
-
Build it and they will comeRecord sales for proposed Water Street by the Park on Leon Avenue.
-
Kelowna woman caught in the act53 year-old attempts to steal catalytic converter from vehicle in Vernon.
-
Expanded immunization clinicsBooster doses are by appointment only.
-
-
Southeast District Major Crime release new video in Penticton homicideThe victim is seen entering the front entrance to a lobby of what appears to be a residential building with 3 unknown men
-
A busy 9 months for Salmon Arm RCMP77 impaired drivers taken off the road.
-
Stretch of Highway 97 was treacherousMultitude of accidents where over 10 vehicles were involved.
-
Over 500 in hospital with COVID102 in ICU.