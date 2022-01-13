Faithful police dog calls it a career

After six years of service with the RCMP, police dog Garner is retiring.

Trained in Innisfail Alberta, Garner protected and served the nearly two million residents who live in the Lower Mainland.

Known for his thunderous bark, Garner was involved in 246 successful apprehensions.

His biggest bust was $2 million dollars worth of narcotics being smuggled across the border into Canada.

Garner is looking forward to a happy and healthy retirement with his handler’s family.