Falcon Ridge Water Quality Advisory

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued a Water Quality Advisory for residents served by the Falcon Ridge water system.

Approximately 60 properties connected to the Falcon Ridge system off Highway 33 are affected.

Increased turbidity in the Mission Creek water source from the annual snowpack melt – known as freshet – has resulted in water quality that might impact children, the elderly or those with weakened immune systems. Interior Health has been consulted and roadside sign notices will be in place advising of the water advisory.

It’s recommended that Falcon Ridge water customers follow Interior Health guidelines, especially those with weakened immune systems, the elderly, children and those wishing additional precautions. All water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute. As a safe alternative to boiled water from the tap, customers may choose to use bottled or distilled water.

This water quality advisory will continue until further notice and testing confirms water is within acceptable Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.

The Falcon Ridge water system is one of six maintained and operated by the RDCO servicing almost 1,100 connections in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas.

For information visit the Regional District website water system webpage (rdco.com/water) or contact RDCO Engineering Services at engineer@rdco.com or 250-469-6241.