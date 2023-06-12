Falcons finish a 5-1 homestand in dramatic fashion

With the score tied at four heading into the bottom of the ninth, Konner Palmeira led off with a single. He was moved over to second on a dropped third strike, then advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Two pitches later and Trey Duffield delivered a game winning single to score Palmeira with the winning run.

The offence was good once again belting out 12 hits in the ballgame. Kyle Corso had a big night with three hits and two RBIs, while Duffield, Palmeira and Jaden Salk each had a multi-hit game.

On the bump the Falcons used five pitchers, holding the Pickles off the scoreboard after the sixth inning. They jumped on starter Troy Shepard in the first inning scoring a pair of runs, then added a third in the top of the third inning. After that they were fairly quiet with only five hits. Phillip Bryant made his Falcons debut coming out of the bullpen throwing the last 1.1 innings and recorded the win, fanning a pair of batters.

After a 5-1 homestand the Falcons now head out on the road for six straight, visiting the Bellingham Bells and the Wenatchee Applesox. The club returns on Tuesday June 20th to face the Bells for a three-game series.

