Falcons home opener tonight against NightOwls: free admission

The Kelowna Falcons 2023 home opener is scheduled for tonight (Tuesday) at Elks Stadium as we welcome the Nanaimo NightOwls to begin a three-game series.

The Falcons (1-2) are coming off a series loss in Portland over the weekend and will be looking to get back to the .500 mark on Tuesday night. They face an undefeated NightOwls (3-0) team that swept their opening series at home beating the Walla Walla Sweets in three straight games.

General admission to the game on Tuesday is FREE courtesy of Stutters Restoration. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm, however the gates open at 5:30pm and the team advises fans to get there early to get the best seat possible. Club seats will be available to purchase at the front gate as well.

Lefty Troy Shepard will make his Falcons debut on the mound. He is a 6-foot-two junior from Spokane Falls Community College finishing 4-1 with two saves, 57 strikeouts and a 3.46 ERA in the spring. He’ll face lefty Payton Robertson (1-0) for the NightOwls who picked up the win in his first appearance of the summer after just one inning of work on June 3rd.

The Falcons will face the NightOwls on Wednesday and Thursday as well.