Falcons right-hander Tai Phetluangsy earns WCL pitcher of the week

The West Coast League’s Moss Adams Pitcher of the Week, as announced by Commissioner Rob Neyer, is Kelowna Falcons right-hander Tai Phetluangsy (West Texas A&M).

Kelowna’s Phetluangsy had two impressive outings this last week, throwing seven shutout innings while allowing only two hits with eight strikeouts. Sunday, Phetluangsy earned his first win of the summer on Sunday with five scoreless innings in Kelowna’s 11-0 victory in Victoria, where the HarbourCats have been nearly impossible to beat this season. He's provided a big boost to the pitching staff since joining the Falcons earlier this month. The Amarillo, Texas native is 1-1 with a 0.77 ERA in four outings this season. A rising junior, Phetluangsy is transferring to West Texas A&M after pitching for Panola College last spring.