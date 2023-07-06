Falcons take series

The Kelowna Falcons took down the Corvallis Knights on Wednesday 8-3 to win the series, but baseball took a back seat in the fifth inning.

The game was tagged as Strike-Out Cancer Night and in the top of the fifth inning, players, coaches and fans united in a special moment. The game was stopped and both teams met at the pitcher’s mound to take a moment of silence as each player held up a name in their life that has been affected by cancer. It turned out to be an emotional moment with several of the players crying. For the Knights players this moment was especially difficult after recently losing their General Manager to cancer.

“It was the most emotional moment I’ve ever seen at Elks Stadium,” said Mark Nonis, the Falcons General Manager. “I didn’t see too many dry eyes at the park on Wednesday night.”

Back to the game, the Falcons offensive punch continued belting out another nine hits. The home side used a pair of three-run innings to beat the Knights with Trey Duffield, Nathan Chong and Luke Solis each knocking in two RBIs.

On the mound Troy Shepard was brilliant picking up the victory throwing six innings, striking out four.

The Falcons will now hit the road and travel to Edmonton to open a weekend series on Friday. They will return to Elks Stadium on Friday July 14th when the Edmonton Riverhawks come to town as part of a home and home series.