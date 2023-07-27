Falcons Van't Klooster spotlighted by West Coast League

Thursday, West Coast League Commissioner Rob Neyer released the third 2023 WCL Spotlight, featuring a collection of the League’s most exciting and notable players.

This week’s WCL Spotlight includes only West Coast Leaguers currently playing, with the rankings reflecting not just their professional potential, but also various other compelling reasons for tracking their performance as the postseason races heat up and top teams gear up for the playoffs.

Topping the current Spotlight are two players selected in this month’s MLB Draft, Corvallis’s Phoenix Call (UCLA) and Nanaimo’s Elijah Ickes (Univ. of Hawaii). Both highly touted players are set to begin their college careers this fall.

This is the final WCL Spotlight of the regular season, which will be followed by an end-of-summer list covering the entire season.

Player Position/Team/School/Year

1. Phoenix Call - INF/Corvallis/UCLA/FR

"Athletic and toolsy" future Bruin, drafted by Red Sox in 15th round this month.

2. Elijah Ickes - INF/Nanaimo/Hawaii/FR

Hawaii's 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year and Rangers' 19th-round draft pick.

3. Jackson Jaha - INF/Portland/Oregon/SO

Son of former MLB All-Star, drafted by Mets in 15th round of 2022 MLB Draft.

4. Carson Ohland - C/Wenatchee/Washington/FR

Reigning WCL Player of the Week, 10-game hitting streak for incoming Husky.

5. Luca DiPaolo - C/Bend/USC/SO

Will rejoin Trojans this fall after thriving with Bend, batting .341 in 24 games.

6. Koen van’t Klooster - RHP/Kelowna/Panola JC/SO

Netherlands native has been nearly unhittable, K'ing 35 in his last 20 innings.

7. Kaden Segel - RHP/Corvallis/Portland/JR

2023 WCL All-Leaguer rejoins red-hot Knights to team with kid brother Kellen.

8. Tommy Takayoshi - C/Edmonton/Fresno St/SR

Currently riding a 10-game hitting streak with five straight multi-hit games.

9. Eli Holbert - RHP/Springfield/Coastal Carolina/JR

Last week he was one of WCL's two hardest throwers, hitting 95 on the gun.

10. Ryan Magdic - LHP/OF/Victoria/Florida Southern/JR

Big frame and live fastball mean high ceiling for two-way player with power.

11. Tommy Eisenstat - INF/Yakima Valley/Gonzaga/JR

With Gonzaga last spring, started 44 games & posted Zags' fifth-best BA.

12. Jake Tsukada - INF/Ridgefield/Hawaii/SR

Twice a WCC Honorable Mention selection, brother Justin playing for Bend.

13. Ryan Beitel - RHP/Bellingham/British Columbia/JR

In his third season with Bells, just continues to deliver high-quality outings.

14. Spencer Seid - LHP/Cowlitz/UC San Diego/SO

Four of his five outings with the Black Bears have been scoreless performances.

15. Zachary Hangas - RHP/Walla Walla/Ottawa U/JR

Missoula native tossed Walla Walla's first complete game since 2015 on July 19.

16. Nathan Gray - RHP/Kamloops/Pima CC/FR

6-foot-5 hurler impressing in first taste of college baseball before joining Pima CC.

17. C.J. Lewis - RHP/Port Angeles/Jackson St/JR

Has notched 4 saves in WCL-leading 20 appearances this summer.

18. Evan Cloyd - INF/Portland/Cal Poly/SO

Back with Pickles this summer after solid freshman season with Cal Poly.

19. Evan Canfield - RHP/Wenatchee/Edmonds CC/SO

Was brilliant Tuesday, retiring all 16 Bells he faced in clash of North titans.

20. Michael Crossland - OF/Victoria/UC San Diego/FR

His 19-game hitting streak earlier this summer tied for WCL's longest in 2023.