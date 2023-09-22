Fall arrives in your Regional Parks

Everything you need to know about what’s happening in your Regional Parks is available in the new online edition of the fall RDCO parks program guide.

The six-page colour guide is available anytime online at rdco.com/parksguide and has everything you need to know about all the activities, events and programs in our Regional Parks through the fall months. Events, art-inspired programs, guided hikes and more are also conveniently listed in the online month-by-month RDCO calendar.

Highlights this autumn include:

• Nut harvest celebration – a free event marking the autumn nut harvest at B.C.’s oldest working nut farm; visitors will enjoy live music, a chance to collect their own nuts and learn the history of the area;

• Nature inspired art programs – with everything from watercolors by the water to unique artistic mark-making techniques, our programs allow nature to be your creative muse;

• Birding elevated: join our resident “Birdman of the Okanagan” Kalin for the fall migration and learn about the environmentally unique areas that support it.

While most of our programs are offered free of charge, advance registration is required online at rdco.com/parkprograms. During the fall season, please arrive properly prepared for changeable weather conditions wearing layers, and bring along a refillable water bottle.

For more information about any Regional Parks program, visit rdco.com/parks, email eeco@rdco.com or call the EECO at 250-469-6140.

The Regional District offers more than 2,100 hectares of parkland and 86 kilometres of designated trails in 30 regional parks for visitors to explore. Consult our Park and trail directory to plan your next outing.

