Fall back into an active routine with Kelowna’s Activity & Program Guide

Kelowna’s 2021 Fall Activity & Program Guide is now online, featuring recreation and cultural programs available to all ages and abilities from September to December. All programs will be adapted as needed to ensure alignment with recent regional health orders.

“We’re excited to help get residents back to feeling their best this fall with hundreds of different program offerings,” said Mariko Siggers, Community & Neighbourhood Services Manager. “While a handful of activities such as indoor fitness classes are currently impacted by regional health orders, we are starting to return to more typical operations and look forward to helping residents focus on getting back into a more active routine this season.”

Fall registration will open next week on the City of Kelowna website with a variety of art, music, fitness, sport and wellness programs. The City’s program guides have shifted to online only since the start of the pandemic, which allows for continued flexibility to keep the information as current as possible for the public and respond to any changes to health orders.

Fall registration opening dates and times:

August 17 – General programs, 7 a.m.

August 18 – Sports leagues, 7 a.m.

August 19 – Aquatic programs, 7 a.m.

August 20 – Programs for persons with DiverseAbilities, 7 a.m.

Registration will be available on the City of Kelowna website, by phone at 250-469-8800 or in-person at Parkinson Recreation Centre (1800 Parkinson Way). Prepare in advance of registration day and set up an online account by calling 250-469-8800 or by emailing recreation@kelowna.ca.

To receive the latest updates about new or adapted summer programs, sign up for the Active Living e-newsletter.