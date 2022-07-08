Fall booster being offered in September

The B.C. government is expecting to offer a "fall booster" of COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 12 and older beginning in September, in preparation for what is expected to be a challenging winter for respiratory illnesses.

That dose will be the second booster offered to the general population, though Dr. Penny Ballem, executive lead of the province's immunization program, noted there are still 1.3 million British Columbians who haven't accepted the invitation to get their first.

"If you haven't had that first booster that we started back last fall, please go get it," Ballem said.

The new dose is being offered widely on the advice of the National Advisory Council on Immunization, whose guidance has been followed by provincial health officials throughout the pandemic.