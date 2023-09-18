Fall garden waste/leaf drop-off program at middleton cancelled for 2023

Due to operational requirements the District has temporarily repurposed the transfer station site on Middleton Drive. As a result, it is no longer suitable for leaf drop off or to receive garden waste.

The District of Coldstream understands this is a valued service to the community and apologizes for the inconvenience. The District intends to resume the service at this location next year.

The Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility, located at 120 Birnie Road, offers free drop-off of yard waste to Coldstream residents.